World Asset Management Inc Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,551,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 647,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 644,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $180.75 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $195.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.33 and its 200-day moving average is $167.70.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

