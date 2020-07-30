Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,896,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,345,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 52.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,989,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,794,000 after purchasing an additional 540,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 226.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,492 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

