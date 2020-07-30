World Asset Management Inc Acquires 190 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Shares of MAN opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.03.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

