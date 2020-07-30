Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $136.84 on Thursday. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.62.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $101,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,308.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. OTR Global cut Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.81.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.