World Asset Management Inc Purchases 17,246 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,246 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 45,455,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,185,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,675,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,853 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,557,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,840,000 after acquiring an additional 319,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,455,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,823,000 after acquiring an additional 169,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $25,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $22.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

