NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $90,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,239 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,312 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 51,602 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 669,434 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 128,744 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.95. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

