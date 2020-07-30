World Asset Management Inc Sells 879 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,281,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 65.0% in the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $7,359,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 110.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock opened at $214.13 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.45.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,021 shares of company stock valued at $342,077 and sold 24,880 shares valued at $5,269,146. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.