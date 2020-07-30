World Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cable One were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $88,449,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $69,321,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $53,901,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,726.67.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,768.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,772.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,709.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 0.45. Cable One Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.20 million. Cable One had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 40.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $1,280,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total transaction of $589,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,399 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

