NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,500 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,244,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,336,000 after acquiring an additional 813,697 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,852,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,575,000 after acquiring an additional 446,754 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 262,564 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 453.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 205,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,560. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.