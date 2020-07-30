NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 135.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter worth $245,000.

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

