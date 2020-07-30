NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 10,192 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 566.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 434,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $15.90.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

