NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 5,000 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 82,604 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,019,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 564,665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 427.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 409,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 331,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LX stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.50.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($4.23). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LX shares. Nomura decreased their target price on LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

LexinFintech Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

