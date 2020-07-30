11,000 Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSE. UBS Group AG increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 136,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 10th.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.02. Inspired Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment Inc will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

