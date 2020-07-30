NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 536,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 325,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 151,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 42,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Raymond James upgraded Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

