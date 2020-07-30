NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.