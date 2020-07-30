NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 17,372 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 727.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,759 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBL. State Street Corp raised its position in Noble Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,188,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $170,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,889,036 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,002,006 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,245,000 after acquiring an additional 407,820 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 50.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,395,192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,797 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Noble Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners cut shares of Noble Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

NYSE:NBL opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

