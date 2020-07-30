NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.10% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,384,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 334,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,314,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 520.5% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 171,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 143,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 155,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42.

