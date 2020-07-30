NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 13,748 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 3,498.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $169,000.

PDBC opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

