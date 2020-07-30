Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 243.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 42,807.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $123,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.