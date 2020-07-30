NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 613 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,970. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $158.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

