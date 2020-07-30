NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $205,000 Holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total transaction of $4,108,974.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $136,762.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,939,248. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $228.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Amedisys Inc has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $233.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.53.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.