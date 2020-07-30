NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Davita were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Davita by 33.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Davita by 4,010.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Davita by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Davita by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Davita by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 78,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.13. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Davita’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In other Davita news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $437,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 283,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,003,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,109 shares of company stock worth $989,903. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

