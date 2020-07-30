NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 126,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,009,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,894 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,007,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $127.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.56. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.36 and a 1-year high of $127.28.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

