NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 59.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $654,479,000 after buying an additional 35,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,014,000 after buying an additional 48,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,664,000 after buying an additional 324,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,281,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 528.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,401,000 after buying an additional 1,330,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

KEYS opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average is $96.78. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

