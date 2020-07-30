Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06. Meritage Homes Corp has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $103.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $998,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $4,855,755. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

