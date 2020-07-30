NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 28 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Chemed were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,512,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 946.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 130,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,447,000 after acquiring an additional 117,854 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 3,980.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 71,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 69,984 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,282,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 323.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $470.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.66. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.53, for a total transaction of $142,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total transaction of $3,019,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,353. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.