NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 5.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 30.9% in the second quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NVG opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

