NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 157 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Blackline were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackline by 0.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,889,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,686,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackline by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,451,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blackline by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Blackline by 62.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 730,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,453,000 after buying an additional 281,442 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Blackline by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 693,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,490,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Blackline from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Blackline stock opened at $87.33 on Thursday. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $90.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mario Spanicciati sold 66,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,292.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,410.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $3,443,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,735.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,926 shares of company stock worth $11,186,789 over the last three months. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

