Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 41,864 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 295.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,864 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 55,383.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,022,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.