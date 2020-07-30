NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 92,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 141,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

SPTS opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

