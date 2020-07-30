NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,093,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after acquiring an additional 174,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,267,000 after acquiring an additional 214,269 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,803,000 after acquiring an additional 86,624 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 711.1% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 837,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 734,498 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 663,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 275,189 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

RWO stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.