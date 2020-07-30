Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $1,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 94.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 61,508 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 58.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR opened at $162.57 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $166.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

