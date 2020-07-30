Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,577 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.39% of United Natural Foods worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.39. United Natural Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNFI. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.