Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,308 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,771,000 after buying an additional 387,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,344,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,573,000 after buying an additional 66,319 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 825,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,386,000 after buying an additional 142,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

