New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 64,388 Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yeti by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yeti by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yeti by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yeti by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

In other news, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $357,205,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,213,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,589,595. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

