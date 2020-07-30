Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 149,300 Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 149,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 153,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Fondren Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 470,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 35,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

In other news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $60,009.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,174.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immersion stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $192.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Immersion had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

