Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,298,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,547,000 after acquiring an additional 163,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 158,025 shares in the last quarter.

PGF opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

