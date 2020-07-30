NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,124,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBA. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

In other news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $541,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,484,406.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,366.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,136 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

