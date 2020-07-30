D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.