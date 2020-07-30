NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 149.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Workday by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Workday by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Workday by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Workday by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total value of $1,908,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Workday from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.29.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $183.91 on Thursday. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $215.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

