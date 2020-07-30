NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 38.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,578,000 after buying an additional 348,095 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,348,000 after buying an additional 2,310,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $402,735,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,147,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after buying an additional 596,864 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.