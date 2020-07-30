Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,138 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,117,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,302,000 after buying an additional 832,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,803,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,232,000 after buying an additional 421,769 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,735,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,804,000 after buying an additional 532,021 shares during the period. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,618,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,099,000 after buying an additional 383,528 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.64. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $61.16.

