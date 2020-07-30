NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 60.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FMC opened at $108.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

