NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 194 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $199.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.84. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $202.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. BofA Securities upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.47.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total transaction of $129,277.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,264.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $616,267.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

