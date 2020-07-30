NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $226,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,048,000 after buying an additional 138,715 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,210,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,644.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,970,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,898 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,634,000 after purchasing an additional 48,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,616,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after purchasing an additional 185,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.96.

