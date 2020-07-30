Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 965 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,806,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,477,000 after acquiring an additional 683,626 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Open Text by 41.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,030,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,645,000 after buying an additional 2,367,722 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Open Text by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,148,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,783,000 after buying an additional 234,686 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 15.7% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,132,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,323,000 after buying an additional 560,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 22.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,783,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,114,000 after buying an additional 515,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Open Text from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

OTEX opened at $44.95 on Thursday. Open Text Corp has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $814.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

