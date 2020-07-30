Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,950 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 207,170 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 41.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMO opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 29th. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

