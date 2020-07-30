Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 52,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,288,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,074,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,826,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,041,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,206,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.