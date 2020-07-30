Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 52,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,288,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,074,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,826,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,041,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,206,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $52.62.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.
In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
VIAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.
ViacomCBS Company Profile
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
