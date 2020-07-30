Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 833 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,635 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,065,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,164,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $73,172,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $97,184,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $650,302,000 after acquiring an additional 806,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $274,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,470.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $98.54 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.61 and its 200-day moving average is $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

