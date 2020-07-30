Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $1.24 Million Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,352 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 8.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

NYSE RNG opened at $283.34 on Thursday. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $120.03 and a one year high of $299.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.61 and a 200 day moving average of $238.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 48,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $12,910,526.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,214,845.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.13, for a total value of $983,461.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,052,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,015 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,565 over the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

